JPMorgan Fortifies Banks Coverage with Senior Hire

JPMorgan Chase has significantly expanded its financial institutions team, announcing the hire of Chris Mihok as a managing director. Mr. Mihok, who joins from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, will dedicate his expertise to covering banks within the global financial services firm. His appointment is set to take effect in early July, where he will report directly to Clay Robinson and Andrew Spicehandler, who are responsible for leading JPMorgan’s North America banks coverage. This strategic move reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its advisory capabilities in the crucial banking sector.

JPMorgan Chase, a prominent global financial services firm, offers a comprehensive suite of services including investment banking, asset management, commercial banking, treasury services, and private banking. The firm has demonstrated its robust involvement in major financial transactions recently, serving as a key financial advisor on several substantial deals. These recent advisory roles underscore the strategic importance of expanding its team dedicated to financial institutions and highlight its active presence in the sector.

Among its recent engagements, JPMorgan provided advisory services to Britain’s Schroders during its £9.9 billion ($13.4 billion) takeover by U.S. asset manager Nuveen. This significant transaction marked the end of the 222-year-old London firm’s independence. Additionally, the financial giant advised U.S. regional lender Webster in its substantial $12.2 billion acquisition by Spain’s Santander. The news of Mr. Mihok’s hiring was previously reported by Bloomberg.