Santander Boosts Fintech Ebury with Major Investment

Spanish banking conglomerate Santander has announced a significant investment of 50 million pounds (US$67.4 million) into its international payments fintech, Ebury. This investment forms part of broader funding rounds totalling 550 million pounds, designed to propel Ebury’s growth trajectory. Ebury operates as an international payments fintech, facilitating global transactions for businesses. The company aims to enhance its payment processing capabilities through technological advancements.

The funding rounds are being conducted by a consortium of investors, including new entrant Centerbridge Partners, alongside existing shareholders Santander, Vitruvian Partners, and 83North. Despite the new investment, Santander is set to retain its position as Ebury’s majority shareholder, holding a 55% stake in the company. The capital injection will be executed through two distinct transactions.

Proceeds from these substantial funding efforts are earmarked to accelerate Ebury’s growth, with a primary focus on expanding its business operations and bolstering its artificial intelligence capabilities to refine payment processing efficiency. Santander anticipates that this funding will positively impact its common equity Tier 1 by approximately 4 basis points at a group level. The completion of these transactions is expected no later than the first quarter of 2027. This development follows reports in March by Sky News, indicating Centerbridge’s interest in an Ebury stake after the payments firm had previously put a London stock market listing on hold.