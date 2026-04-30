Syngenta Boosts Q1 Sales and Profit

Company News

by Finance News Network April 30, 2026 07:58 PM


Swiss-based agricultural powerhouse Syngenta Group has announced a solid first-quarter performance, reporting slightly higher sales and profit driven by robust growth in China and significant efficiency gains. The Chinese-owned company, which is preparing for a flotation on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, saw its sales climb by 2% to $6.4 billion during the initial three months of the year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also rose by 5% to reach $1.4 billion, reflecting a positive start to the financial year for the global agribusiness player.

The improvement in Syngenta’s results was attributed to a strategic focus on more profitable new products and ongoing efficiency enhancements across its operations. Despite a market environment characterised by geopolitical uncertainty and trade disruption, the company achieved these gains. Crop protection sales experienced a 3% increase, notably supported by strong demand in China and Europe. Furthermore, sales within Syngenta’s seeds business grew by a healthy 7%. The company’s China business demonstrated a 1% sales increase, which expanded to an 11% growth year-on-year when the effect of its exit from the grain trading business was excluded.

Syngenta Group is a Swiss-based seeds and agrochemicals company that develops and markets a wide range of products for the agricultural sector. Its offerings include crop protection solutions, high-quality seeds, and other technologies aimed at improving crop yield and sustainability. Owned by Chinese state-owned group Sinochem, Syngenta competes with industry giants such as U.S.-based Corteva and Germany’s BASF and Bayer. The company underscored that this positive outcome was achieved amidst challenging global market conditions, highlighting the resilience of its strategic approach.


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