Chilwa Minerals outlines multi-commodity strategy at Lake Chilwa project

Chilwa Minerals (ASX: CHW) is advancing the Lake Chilwa Critical Minerals Project in southern Malawi, a multi-commodity opportunity spanning mineral sands, niobium and rare earth elements. The project hosts a 113Mt JORC resource at 4.03% total heavy minerals, with ilmenite, zircon and monazite forming the basis of a potential near-term development pathway through heavy mineral sands.

Managing Director Cadell Buss said the company’s focus remains on progressing its mineral sands assets while advancing additional commodity streams in parallel. Recent exploration has identified niobium mineralisation, with initial drilling returning intercepts including 0.31% Nb2O5 over 126 metres, and ongoing work is aimed at defining a standalone resource. At the same time, the company is evaluating ionic clay rare earth potential across approximately 200 existing drill holes, leveraging prior drilling to assess a third potential revenue stream.

Chilwa is progressing a coordinated development program, with an updated mineral resource estimate expected in May and scoping studies nearing completion. The company is also advancing plans for a Nasdaq dual listing to broaden its investor base and access US capital markets, alongside ongoing drilling, assay results and resource updates expected through 2026.

To hear more, watch the full presentation from Chilwa Minerals.