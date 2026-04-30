Triton Minerals (ASX: TON) Provides SSAP Update, Board Defers Fees

Triton Minerals Limited (ASX: TON), a mining exploration and development company primarily focused on graphite assets, today issued an update on the Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (SSAP) concerning its Mozambique graphite assets. The company, which aims to become a significant producer of high-grade graphite concentrate, affirmed that it is actively advancing matters towards the completion of the SSAP. This includes fulfilling the remaining conditions precedent and securing the final consideration. Triton noted that the key outstanding condition precedent, approval from the Mozambique Government, is currently well advanced in its progress.

In a strategic measure aligned with previously implemented cost preservation efforts, and consistent with an approach initially adopted by Non-Executive Director Mr. Andrew Frazer, the Board has resolved to voluntarily defer the payment of all director fees. These fees will remain unpaid until the SSAP reaches completion, which entails the satisfaction of all final conditions precedent and the successful receipt of the remaining consideration amounting to A$5.5 million, or until the Board decides otherwise. This move reflects a commitment to financial prudence.

This voluntary deferral further highlights the Board’s ongoing alignment with the interests of its shareholders and its dedication to maintaining prudent cash management practices throughout the finalisation phase of this important transaction. Triton Minerals reiterated that its Board remains intently focused on progressing the SSAP to its full completion and is committed to providing additional updates to the market as and when they are appropriate.