Tusker Minerals Drives Rutile Exploration with Malawi Discovery, Cameroon Lab

Tusker Minerals Ltd (ASX: TSK), an African-focused explorer advancing critical mineral assets across Cameroon and Malawi, has released its Quarterly Update for the period ended 31 March 2026. The company, which specialises in rutile and heavy mineral sands projects, highlighted significant operational and strategic advancements. Key achievements include a new high-grade rutile discovery at its Mzimba Project in northern Malawi and the successful commissioning of its dedicated Heavy Mineral Sands laboratory in Yaoundé, Cameroon. A strategic divestment post-quarter end further sharpens its focus on core titanium exploration.

The newly operational Yaoundé HMS laboratory is a crucial development in Cameroon. It establishes in-country mineral separation and analytical capabilities, aiming to reduce assay turnaround times, cut costs, and enable direct rutile concentration estimation. Integrated sample processing is underway across Tusker’s Cameroon portfolio, supporting ongoing hand-auger drilling at Bounde and Nganda, and systematic soil sampling at Yaoundé West. In Malawi, the Mzimba Project revealed a new high-grade rutile discovery. Initial reconnaissance sampling yielded a peak assay of 1.88% TiO2, with mineralogical analysis confirming titanium hosted predominantly as rutile, in a geological setting analogous to the Kasiya deposit.

Subsequent to the quarter, Tusker announced the proposed sale of its Tundulu Rare Earth Element Project to AuKing Mining Limited for up to A$5.55 million. This non-dilutive funding aims to strengthen Tusker’s balance sheet and extend its funding runway, allowing accelerated exploration of its core rutile and heavy mineral sands projects. The company reported a cash position of approximately A$1.35 million at quarter-end, following engagement with capital markets at key industry events to present its 2026 strategy and progress.