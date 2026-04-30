Dragon Mountain Gold Reports Exploration Progress and Corporate Rebranding Efforts

Dragon Mountain Gold Limited (ASX: DMG), soon to be known as Everflow Resources Limited, today released its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 March 2026. The Australian mineral exploration company, focused on identifying and developing critical mineral and gold deposits, highlighted continued exploration efforts at its Avalon and Cawse projects and provided an update on its corporate rebranding. Shareholders have approved the name change to Everflow Resources Limited, with an application submitted to ASIC for finalisation.

At the Avalon Project, the company is continuing its desktop assessment of critical minerals potential. This comprehensive review integrates geological maps, satellite imagery, and geophysical and geochemical datasets to pinpoint high-priority target areas for future field reconnaissance. Simultaneously, Dragon Mountain Gold is revisiting the gold prospectivity of the Cawse Find Deposit within the Cawse Project. Historically, drilling in this area primarily targeted nickeliferous laterites, potentially overlooking gold intercepts, and the company plans cost-effective re-assaying of existing pulps to test for gold mineralisation, considering the project prospective for extensions of the known gold style.

Corporately, the name change to Everflow Resources Limited is progressing following shareholder approval. The company reported a cash position of $99,000 at the end of the quarter. During the period, $10,000 was expended on exploration activities, with no expenditure on development or production. The company confirmed it has earned a 25% interest in both the Cawse and Avalon Projects as of 31 March 2026 and continues to review new project opportunities.

Dragon Mountain Gold also addressed its financial runway, estimating 1.2 quarters of funding available. In response, the company stated it does not expect current net operating cash flows to continue at the same level, having initiated measures to reduce costs, including directors accruing their fees. The board is actively considering various options to raise further capital, including potential equity raisings and loan funding from major shareholders, to ensure it can continue operations and meet its business objectives.