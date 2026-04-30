BSA Limited Announces On-Market Share Buy-Back Amidst Strategic Acquisition Search

BSA Limited (ASX: BSA), a company operating in the technical services sector, providing essential infrastructure and building services, has announced its intention to undertake an on-market share buy-back with a maximum value of $2.372 million. This decision, approved by the Board, underscores its conviction in the company’s underlying value and reflects a disciplined approach to capital management. The buy-back is slated to commence on or around 5 May 2026 and will be conducted over a 12-month period, unless completed or terminated earlier.

As at 31 March 2026, BSA reported a robust cash balance of $19.1 million. The company clarified that the buy-back does not require shareholder approval and will be conducted in the ordinary course of trading, in line with details provided in the accompanying Appendix 3C. The extent, timing, and price of share repurchases will be at the company’s absolute discretion, subject to market conditions and compliance with ASX Listing Rules. BSA emphasised that it does not expect to be continuously in the market throughout the entire buy-back period, and there is no certainty that the company will buy back all available issued capital.

BSA Chairman David Geraghty commented that, particularly given recent share price history, a buy-back is currently the most appropriate capital management strategy. The company also confirmed that this mechanism provides an effective way to return surplus capital to shareholders while preserving flexibility for ongoing operations and growth initiatives. The Board explicitly stated that the buy-back does not signal any reduction in its acquisition ambitions. BSA continues its thorough search for suitable acquisition targets, aiming to deploy capital into value-accretive growth opportunities, and is working with Simpl Pty Ltd to identify potential candidates.