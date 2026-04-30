Golden Globe Resources Details Active March Quarter with Significant Exploration Progress

Golden Globe Resources Ltd (GGR) today released its quarterly activities report for the period ending 31 March 2026, highlighting significant progress across its Australian exploration portfolio. Golden Globe Resources Ltd is an Australian mineral exploration company focusing on gold and copper projects. The company holds exploration tenements across Queensland and New South Wales. Managing Director Colin McMillan expressed satisfaction with the quarter, noting the successful completion of the Dooloo Creek Phase 1 exploration drilling program in Queensland, with results anticipated soon.

During the quarter, GGR’s Dooloo Creek project saw the completion of 1,642 metres of diamond drilling and 1,166 metres of reverse circulation drilling. The company also renewed the land access agreement for ongoing exploration activities at Dooloo Creek. Concurrently, Phase 1 drilling commenced at the Neila Creek project in New South Wales, located within the Lachlan Fold Belt. This program saw 2,909.4 metres of diamond drilling, including the completion of the first drill hole. Rock samples collected at Neila Creek yielded results including 2.160 ppm gold and 82 ppm copper from sample 8864-002.

In other operational updates, Golden Globe Resources undertook the mandatory partial relinquishment of 50 per cent of its Alma tenement in Queensland. The company also progressed the acquisition process for a new copper, gold, and tungsten tenement in New South Wales and established its primary place of business in Orange, NSW. This quarter’s activities demonstrate GGR’s strong execution capability following its recent ASX listing.

Financially, Golden Globe Resources reported exploration, evaluation, and development expenditure totalling A$1,020,685 for the quarter. Payments to directors amounted to A$127,400. As at 31 March 2026, the company held approximately A$5.3 million in cash, providing an estimated 4.53 quarters of funding available for future operating activities. GGR anticipates reviewing assay results from both major drilling programs and planning further exploration steps in the June quarter.