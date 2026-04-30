KGL Resources Secures Major Funding for Jervois Project, Reveals Robust Economic Model

KGL Resources Limited (ASX: KGL) has announced significant progress at its Jervois Copper-Silver-Gold Project in the Northern Territory, alongside a major financing milestone and an updated, robust economic outlook. The Australian mineral exploration and development company, primarily focused on bringing its high-grade Jervois project into production, confirmed a transformative quarter ending 31 March 2026, advancing the project towards development readiness.

Subsequent to the quarter’s close, KGL entered into a US$300 million silver and gold streaming agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. This deal comprises a US$32 million early draw facility, US$243 million construction facility, and a US$25 million contingent cost overrun facility, providing a strong platform for early works. Importantly, KGL retains full exposure to its copper production. The company also unveiled an enhanced Baseline Economic Model (BEM) for Jervois, projecting a post-tax Net Present Value (NPV8, real) of A$839 million, a post-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 30%, and a competitive C1 cash cost of US$1.65 per pound.

The BEM indicates a simple payback period of 3.1 years based on a 10-year mine life, with total life-of-mine operating cash flow estimated at A$3.2 billion pre-tax and A$1.8 billion free cash flow after tax. Development and construction readiness activities continued, with Sedgman Pty Limited selected as the preferred contractor for the Jervois process plant. The US$32 million early draw facility will enable critical path and early work activities to commence without delay. KGL also highlighted supportive commodity market conditions, noting ongoing supply constraints against rising demand for copper, silver, and gold.

The company concluded the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $8.18 million. Sam Strohmayr commenced as Chief Executive Officer on 27 January 2026, bringing extensive mining leadership experience. KGL is actively engaged with financial advisers to secure the remaining project funding, targeting construction commencement in 2026 and first concentrate production in the second half of 2028. Exploration planning for the broader Jervois district is also underway, aiming to expand ore body knowledge.