Global Markets Brace for Fed, Key Earnings

Global financial markets are navigating a pivotal week, marked by the Federal Reserve’s highly anticipated interest rate decision and a flurry of earnings reports from major US technology companies. Ahead of these significant events, a noticeable cooling has settled over once red-hot stock markets, particularly within the supercharged tech and chip sectors. This retreat was partly influenced by reports suggesting OpenAI, a central figure in the artificial intelligence transformation, had missed some internal user growth targets. While OpenAI pushed back on these claims, the initial jitters were sufficient to impact other technology-focused stocks, including Oracle and CoreWeave.

On Tuesday, all major US indexes closed lower, reflecting the prevailing caution. However, Asian markets showed resilience, edging up, while European shares opened higher on Wednesday. Attention remains squarely on central bank actions, with the Federal Reserve widely expected to maintain its current interest rate setting today. Market analysts anticipate Chair Jerome Powell’s guidance will lean hawkish, though potentially with less impact than in previous years. Furthermore, rising household inflation expectations in the euro zone suggest the European Central Bank, which meets tomorrow, may also adopt a more hawkish stance.

Energy markets also saw significant developments, digesting the United Arab Emirates’ unexpected decision to exit OPEC after more than five decades. This move is broadly expected to diminish the cartel’s long-term influence over oil prices, with the UAE likely to increase production once the Iran conflict subsides. Despite this, there was no immediate crude price reaction due to the ongoing freezing of Gulf oil markets by the Iran conflict, though long-dated futures saw a slight dip. More pressing was the continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, which saw Brent and WTI crude spike on Wednesday to $115 and $103 per barrel respectively, partly fuelled by reports of potential US preparations for an extended Iran blockade.