UBS Profits Soar Amid Market Turmoil

UBS, the Swiss banking giant, has reported a better-than-expected net profit of $3.0 billion for the first quarter of 2026. This impressive 80% year-on-year increase surpassed analyst estimates, with positive results largely driven by record trading revenue amidst ongoing market turbulence. The bank’s shares climbed over 4% following the announcement. UBS provides a comprehensive range of global financial services, including investment banking, wealth management, and asset management to institutional, corporate, and private clients worldwide.

The significant uplift in earnings was primarily fuelled by its investment banking division, which saw revenue jump 27% year-on-year. This surge was driven by an all-time high in its trading arm, particularly across equities, foreign exchange, rates, and credit businesses. The M&A and IPO advisory section also saw growth, boosted by strong equity capital markets. Concurrently, the global wealth management division contributed positively, with underlying transaction-based income rising 17% and attracting $37 billion in net new assets, including a notable turnaround with $5.3 billion in inflows from the Americas.

A key focus for UBS remains the recently published Swiss banking bill, which proposes requiring additional core capital following UBS’s emergency acquisition of Credit Suisse in 2023. UBS has reiterated its intention to repurchase at least $3 billion of shares in 2026, aiming to complete this by July and potentially more by year-end, contingent on clarity regarding parliamentary deliberations on new capital rules. CEO Sergio Ermotti emphasised the need for further regulatory clarity before confirming the magnitude of future buybacks. The bank remains on track to complete Credit Suisse integration by year-end, expecting further growth and efficiency gains.