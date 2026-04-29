Fed Day Looms Amid Leadership Change and Market Caution

Today marks “Fed Day,” with Jerome Powell’s term as Federal Reserve Chair expected to draw to a close. As the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) concludes, the Senate is expected to vote on Kevin Warsh’s confirmation, potentially ushering in a pivotal era for the world’s most influential central bank. Fed funds futures indicate a 100% probability of interest rates remaining unchanged, with no policy shifts anticipated until well into 2027.

Despite the expected hold, the FOMC appears more divided, raising questions about Warsh’s navigation of the central bank’s relationship with the White House. U.S. President Donald Trump continues to advocate for swift, aggressive rate cuts. Powell’s legacy will likely be defined by his defence of Fed independence against pressure from Trump, who appointed him. His future as a Fed governor after May 15 remains uncertain.

Markets, meanwhile, are treading carefully on Wednesday. S&P 500 e-mini futures are up 0.1%, and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan erased earlier losses to trade flat. Traders are juggling Fed uncertainty alongside a simmering geopolitical standoff, with a diplomatic impasse between Washington and Tehran hanging over markets. Tech shares didn’t offer much comfort; chipmakers in Asia took a hit after reports that AI heavyweight OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, missed internal targets for weekly users and revenue, raising concerns about its massive spending on data centres, following earlier impacts on Oracle and CoreWeave.

In early European trades, pan-region futures and German DAX futures were flat, while FTSE futures were down 0.2%. Adding to the day’s corporate news, merger talks between French spirits company Pernod Ricard and Kentucky-based Brown-Forman, the owner of Jack Daniel’s whiskey, have ceased. The two companies reportedly failed to reach mutually acceptable terms for a deal.