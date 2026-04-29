Ofcom Probes BT Group Over Data Compliance

Britain’s communications regulator, Ofcom, announced on Wednesday it has launched a formal investigation into BT Group (BT.L), a prominent British multinational telecommunications holding company. BT Group provides a comprehensive range of telecommunications services, including fixed broadband, landline, and mobile connectivity, to millions of consumers and businesses across the United Kingdom. The core of Ofcom’s inquiry is whether the telecommunications giant failed to comply with legally binding requests for information, a matter critical to regulatory transparency and adherence within the sector.

These specific information requests were formally issued by the regulator to various BT entities in December 2023. The data sought by Ofcom pertained directly to the experiences of customers who had recently entered into new contracts or placed orders for fixed landline or broadband services. Such demands are fundamental to Ofcom’s remit, allowing it to monitor market conduct and ensure fair practices, and are legally enforceable to uphold robust regulatory standards across the industry.

Ofcom highlighted that available evidence suggests responses provided by BT’s mobile network providers, specifically EE and Plusnet, may have been either incomplete or inaccurate. This perceived deficiency in the supplied data has prompted the official investigation. The regulator stated its intention to gather further evidence as part of its thorough examination and confirmed it would publish an update on its findings in due course, once its comprehensive assessment of compliance is complete.