Visa Surges on Strong Spending Growth

Visa, the world’s largest payment processor, reported stronger-than-expected profit for Wall Street on Tuesday, sending its shares up over 6% in extended trading. The strong performance came as the company benefited from a steady rise in payment volumes, demonstrating consumer resilience despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. U.S. consumer spending saw a higher-than-anticipated rise in March, partly driven by increased gasoline prices and tax refunds supporting broader expenditure.

The digital payments network, which operates across more than 200 countries and territories facilitating billions of everyday transactions, saw its payments volume, a key indicator of consumer and business spending, jump 9% in the second quarter. Visa’s robust business model, insulated by its reliance on transaction volumes rather than credit risk, helps it offset softer spending at lower income levels. Data processing revenue also climbed 18% from the prior year to $5.54 billion. Chief Executive Ryan McInerney noted that “Consumer spending remained resilient, and our strategy and innovations fueled strong performance.” This positive trend follows American Express, which also surpassed profit estimates last week.

While cross-border volume growth moderated slightly to 12% on a constant-dollar basis compared to 13% a year earlier, these indicators, which act as a real-time gauge of global trade and travel, remain closely watched. Mr McInerney confirmed the company is monitoring impacts from Middle East tensions. Looking ahead, Visa’s board authorised a new $20 billion multi-year share repurchase program and lifted its full-year 2026 earnings per share guidance to low-teens growth. The company is also actively expanding into digital payment rails, with its stablecoin settlement volume now at a $7 billion annual run rate, demonstrating significant growth and further collaboration to bring stablecoin-linked cards to over 100 countries.