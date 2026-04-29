Amundi Achieves Strongest Quarter in Four Years

Amundi, Europe’s biggest fund manager, reported its strongest quarter in four years, with net inflows of 32 billion euros for the January-to-March period. This figure significantly surpassed analyst expectations of 12.8 billion euros, as investors gravitated towards its exchange traded funds and bond products amidst volatile markets, partly fuelled by the Iran conflict. Assets under management rose 7% year-on-year to nearly 2.40 trillion euros by the end of March, also exceeding the anticipated 2.37 trillion euros. Amundi is Europe’s biggest fund manager, known for tapping into soaring demand for passive investing. It manages assets for a wide range of clients. The Credit Agricole majority-owned firm also posted adjusted net income of 349 million euros, above the 318 million euros analysts had projected, with adjusted net revenue climbing 9.7% to 902 million euros.

Despite the robust performance, Chief Executive Valerie Baudson adopted a cautious stance for the remainder of the year, citing prevailing economic uncertainties. She highlighted the potential for a protracted conflict, which could risk a slowdown in growth and the spread of inflationary pressures. Baudson also noted the United States, while appearing resilient, remains vulnerable to rising energy and fertiliser prices, alongside risks of shortages in key inputs such as helium, critical for chip production.

Amundi, while a significant player in Europe, remains smaller than American rivals like BlackRock and Vanguard. The firm has been actively seeking to grow its presence in private credit and other alternative assets to compete with firms such as Blackstone, Apollo, and Ares, though it currently maintains a small footprint in this sector. Its shares have lagged wider markets in recent years, with concerns including the looming expiry of a distribution agreement with Italian bank UniCredit in July 2027 weighing on the group.