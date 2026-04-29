Rand Mining Reports Increased Gold Output and Stronger Cash Position in March Quarter

Rand Mining Ltd (ASX: RND), a gold exploration and mining company focused on projects in Western Australia, has released its quarterly report for the period ending March 31, 2026. The company announced a significant increase in gold mined during the quarter and an improved cash position, alongside active exploration programs across its key joint ventures.

During the quarter, Rand processed 30,281 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 4.12 grams per tonne through Evolution Mining Limited’s Mungari processing plant, as per their toll treatment agreement. The company’s share of gold recovered from the East Kundana Joint Venture (EKJV) processing amounted to 3,782 ounces. Rand’s allocated ore mined from all EKJV sources reached 54,164 tonnes at a grade of 2.5 g/t, yielding 4,423 ounces of gold. This marks a 36% increase in gold mined compared to the previous quarter, predominantly due to increased activity at the Hornet open pit. Rand Mining reported no safety or environmental incidents for the period.

Financially, Rand Mining concluded the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3.78 million, an uplift from $3.34 million recorded at December 31, 2025. Operating cash flows decreased by $4.69 million, mainly influenced by a $1.362 million rise in production costs, driven by higher tonnes mined, and increased tax payments of $1.211 million. These outflows were partially mitigated by $13.281 million in proceeds from gold sales.

In exploration, 8,831 metres of diamond drilling were completed within the EKJV at the Golden Hind and Startrek deposits. Assay results for 10 Golden Hind drill holes were released subsequent to the quarter end, with no material changes to the previously reported Mineral Resource estimate. At the Seven Mile Hill Joint Venture, a single diamond drill hole yielded an intercept of 0.9 metres at 14.98 grams per tonne gold from 435 metres.