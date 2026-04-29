Stavely Minerals Details Quarterly Cash Flow and Funding Outlook

Stavely Minerals Limited (ASX: SVY), a mining exploration entity primarily focused on advancing its copper-gold projects in western Victoria, has released its Appendix 5B quarterly cash flow report for the period ending 31 March 2026. The report highlighted a net cash outflow from operating activities totalling $438,000 for the quarter, bringing the year-to-date outflow over nine months to $2.915 million. As of the end of March, the company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $238,000.

During the quarter, Stavely Minerals saw receipts from customers, including GST refunds and other income, of $115,000. Key expenditures included $231,000 on exploration and evaluation activities and $141,000 on exploration staff costs. Administrative and corporate staff costs amounted to $49,000, while general administration and corporate costs were $134,000. Financing activities provided a net inflow of $175,000, primarily driven by $200,000 received from borrowings.

The company detailed a $500,000 loan facility from entities associated with Non-Executive Director Peter Ironside, of which $200,000 was drawn by quarter-end. This unsecured facility carries a 7.5% per annum interest rate and has a 12-month term. The report also noted payments to related parties and their associates totalling $117,000 for the quarter. Based on current cash and operating outgoings, the company indicated an estimated 1.2 quarters of funding available.

In response to its funding outlook, Stavely Minerals confirmed its expectation to maintain the current level of net operating cash flows. The company further announced on 13 April 2026 a two-tranche placement designed to raise $4 million before costs. Stavely Minerals stated that it expects to continue its operations and meet its business objectives on the basis of the successful completion of this announced capital raising initiative.