Northern Minerals Reveals Significant Boost to Dazzler Rare Earths Resource

Northern Minerals Ltd (ASX: NTU) has announced a substantial update to the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its Dazzler Deposit, part of the Browns Range Heavy Rare Earths Project in Western Australia. The company, an Australian heavy rare earths producer focused on dysprosium and terbium, which are critical for high-tech magnets, reported significant increases in both tonnage and contained metal at Dazzler, considered the highest-grade heavy rare earths deposit within the Browns Range Project. The announcement, made on 29 April 2026, marks a key milestone for the ongoing Wolverine–Dazzler Blending Study.

The updated MRE for Dazzler now stands at 340 kilotonnes (kt) at 2.1% Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO), containing 7,000 tonnes (t) of TREO metal. This represents a 70% increase in tonnage and a 40% increase in contained TREO metal compared to the previous 2020 MRE of 214 kt at 2.33% TREO for 5,000 t of TREO metal. Notably, 90% of the updated MRE is classified as Indicated, aligning with JORC Code 2012 standards and providing the necessary confidence for the blending study. An open pit optimisation study for Dazzler also confirmed reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction (RPEEE).

The Dazzler deposit is strategically located near the planned processing infrastructure at Wolverine, positioning it as an ideal candidate for blending with Wolverine feed to optimise project economics. The upgraded MRE is the culmination of successful exploration and development programs, including infill drilling and Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) diamond drilling, alongside preliminary metallurgical blend test work. Recent retest work on the Wet High Intensity Magnetic Separation (WHIMS) process has indicated improved recoveries, further bolstering the viability of Dazzler. Active mine studies are now underway to assess the inclusion of Dazzler in a potential update to the Browns Range Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).