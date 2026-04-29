Gold Mountain Secures $5.5 Million to Accelerate Brazilian Exploration

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX: GMN) today announced it has successfully raised $5.5 million through a placement of shares, with binding commitments received primarily from its existing substantial shareholders. Gold Mountain, a mineral exploration company focused on rare earth elements (REE) with projects in Brazil, also explores a diverse range of tenements for lithium, nickel, copper, and gold. The significant capital injection is earmarked to accelerate exploration activities across the company’s highly prospective rare earth and lithium projects located throughout Brazil, alongside bolstering its general working capital.

The placement will see the issuance of 55,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.10 per share. This funding round is structured in two tranches. Tranche 1, amounting to $1.0 million, will be issued without the need for shareholder approval, utilising the company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A. These shares will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares.

Tranche 2, which comprises the remaining $4.5 million, is specifically directed towards the company’s substantial shareholders and is consequently subject to formal shareholder approval. This approval will be sought at a general meeting scheduled to be convened as soon as practicable. Executive Director David Evans expressed satisfaction with the outcome, commenting, “We are very pleased with the strong support received from our substantial shareholders. The level of demand reflects confidence in the quality and potential of the Company’s project portfolio.”

This announcement also confirms the lifting of the trading halt requested by Gold Mountain Limited on Monday, 27 April 2026.