Ardiden Limited Advances Rouyn Gold Project with New Extension Drilling

Ardiden Limited (ASX: ADY) has announced an update regarding its ongoing exploration program at the Rouyn Gold Project, where it is actively targeting extensions beyond the current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) envelope. Ardiden Limited is an Australian exploration company primarily focused on the discovery and development of gold projects in Canada. The company’s latest activities are designed to expand the known mineralisation, building upon the foundations of a JORC 2012 compliant MRE previously announced to the ASX on 10 October 2025.

The strategic focus on extending the existing resource highlights the company’s commitment to unlocking further value at the Rouyn Gold Project. Ardiden confirmed that the prior Mineral Resource Estimate, as detailed in the October 2025 announcement, remains valid, with no new information or data materially affecting its integrity. The company further affirmed that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning those estimates continue to apply without significant alteration, providing a consistent baseline for current exploration endeavours.

Exploration results at the Rouyn Gold Project are overseen by Ms Suzie Tremblay, P.Geo., a member of the Ordre des géologues du Québec (OGQ) and a Competent Person. Ms Tremblay, an employee of Explo-Logik Inc., an independent geological consulting firm engaged by Ardiden, has reviewed and confirmed that the reported exploration results are fairly represented based on the supporting documentation. This adherence to industry standards, as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, underscores the robustness of the project’s geological data.

Ardiden Limited also included a standard cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements within its announcement. The company advises that while expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, actual outcomes may differ due to various risk factors inherent in the nature of the business. Investors are encouraged to undertake their own due diligence and assessments concerning the company’s securities.