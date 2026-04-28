Central banks and financial regulators are struggling to keep pace with the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence by financial firms, according to a recent survey. The disparity raises significant concerns about authorities’ ability to monitor and mitigate risks posed by powerful AI models, such as Anthropic’s Mythos. The research indicates that supervisors significantly trail the industry in AI adoption and possess insufficient data on emerging harms, potentially undermining efforts to ensure financial stability across the globe.

Research published by the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, prepared with the Bank for International Settlements and International Monetary Fund, revealed that financial institutions are embracing AI at more than double the rate of their supervisory bodies. Only two in ten regulators reported “advanced AI adoption,” while a mere 24 per cent collect data on industry AI integration. Furthermore, 43 per cent of authorities surveyed have no plans to commence data collection within the next two years. This “empirical blind spot,” as the report describes it, hinders effective oversight. Anthropic is a company that develops advanced artificial intelligence models, with its Mythos model viewed by cybersecurity experts as posing significant challenges to the banking sector’s legacy technology systems.

The report highlights models like Mythos as examples of next-generation systems capable of exploiting software vulnerabilities at scale, potentially diminishing the effectiveness of existing human governance. While regulators generally uphold the principle that financial firms are accountable for harms, this position becomes complex when dealing with autonomous systems supplied and managed by third-party vendors. The research recommends that regulators themselves adopt agentic AI capabilities to match the systems they oversee. It also flagged concerns about the financial sector’s increasing reliance on a handful of powerful AI providers, with 69 per cent of all respondents using OpenAI, creating a “critical third-party risk consideration” that could expose the global financial system to resilience vulnerabilities.