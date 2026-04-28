JPMorgan CEO Flags Stagflation, Cyber Threats

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has flagged stagflation as a significant “worst-case scenario” for the global economy, despite not being overly concerned about current inflation levels. JPMorgan Chase is the world’s largest bank by market capitalisation, providing a wide range of financial services to corporations, governments, and individuals globally. Dimon, speaking at a Norges Bank Investment Management conference, highlighted a confluence of factors that could prolong price pressures and complicate central bank efforts.

He pointed to the ongoing Iran conflict, global re-militarisation, vast infrastructure needs, and national deficits as key inflationary drivers. Economists suggest that intensified conflicts, particularly in the Middle East, could push oil prices higher, subsequently increasing fuel, transport, and manufacturing costs. This dynamic risks sustained inflation, potentially forcing central banks to maintain higher interest rates for an extended period, a concern Dimon also voiced in his recent shareholder letter regarding potential oil and commodity price shocks.

Beyond inflation, Dimon identified cyber attacks and broader geopolitical tensions, including the wars in Iran and Ukraine, as major economic risks. He cautioned that “bad guys” employing cyber tactics are becoming more potent, a concern amplified by emerging AI models which are prompting banks to assess cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Furthermore, the veteran CEO reiterated his apprehension about the private credit market, suggesting a credit downturn could be “worse than people think” given the sector’s rapid expansion and lack of recent stress tests. While some firms are brilliant, he remarked, not all active in the sector are.