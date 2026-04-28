JPMorgan Chase Secures Landmark Olympic Partnership

JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) has announced a landmark partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), encompassing both the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the French Alps 2030 Winter Games. This significant agreement marks the first time a bank has become a global partner of the Olympics, according to the IOC. As part of the collaboration, the financial firm will serve as the official bank of the U.S. Olympic team at the Los Angeles Olympics and a founding partner of the LA28 Games.

JPMorgan Chase is a leading global financial services firm, offering a wide array of banking, investing, and asset management solutions to individuals, businesses, and institutions worldwide. While specific financial commitments regarding the partnership were not disclosed, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon highlighted the firm’s deep connection with athletes. Mr. Dimon noted that Olympic and Paralympic athletes are often customers, clients, and employees, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to supporting their journeys. The company plans to offer financial health workshops for athletes through an IOC platform, further extending its support.

Mr. Dimon elaborated on this commitment, stating, “We bank the communities they call home, finance the facilities where they train, help them start businesses and plan for their futures.” The banking giant maintains a substantial presence in key host regions, with five million consumer banking clients, 589,000 small business clients, and 6,000 employees in Los Angeles alone. Furthermore, JPMorgan Chase has operated in France since 1868, employing over 1,000 people in the country set to host the 2030 Winter Games.