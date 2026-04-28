French Telco Orange Secures Fibre Financing

French telecommunications giant Orange (ORAN.PA) announced on Tuesday it has secured a substantial €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion) five-year financing agreement. This significant financial backing comes from leading institutions CaixaBank (CABK.MC) and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and is designated for the acquisition of Scorefit. Orange is a prominent French telecommunication company that provides a wide range of mobile, fixed-line, internet, and television services across Europe and Africa. This strategic manoeuvre underscores Orange’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its network infrastructure and streamlining its operational framework.

Scorefit, which is currently a wholly-owned entity of a BNP Paribas subsidiary, is strategically important as it holds critical fibre access assets. These assets were originally procured on France’s wholesale market specifically for Orange, making their direct acquisition a logical step in consolidating Orange’s control over its vital infrastructure. The finalisation of this acquisition is projected to occur in the third quarter of 2026. This timeline is subject to the crucial condition of receiving necessary approvals from various administrative authorities, most notably competition clearance, ensuring market fairness.

Orange has outlined several key advantages anticipated from this transaction. The company expects the deal to significantly simplify its financial structure, contribute positively to its overall value, and substantially strengthen its financial flexibility in the long term. Moreover, this financing arrangement is a core component of Orange’s overarching strategic plan aimed at improving operational efficiency. It directly supports the critical financial transition from reliance on older copper networks to the deployment and utilisation of advanced fibre infrastructure, a move essential for future growth and competitive positioning in the telecommunications sector.