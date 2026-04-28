Incoming Hungarian PM Alleges Funds Blocked

Hungary’s incoming leader, Peter Magyar, has publicly claimed that the nation’s tax authorities have blocked transfers of funds abroad linked to top aide Antal Rogan, citing suspicions of money laundering. Magyar, who is slated to be sworn in as Prime Minister on May 9, announced on social media that the NAV tax authorities “suspended several transfers linked to Antal Rogan’s circle worth billions of forints.” This sum is equivalent to millions of Australian dollars, highlighting the significant financial scale of the alleged activities.

Magyar’s allegations, made in a video posted late Monday, did not include supporting evidence, and Reuters reported an inability to independently verify the claims. When questioned about the assertions, Hungary’s police force referred to a statement on its website confirming an ongoing investigation into the suspected concealment of illegally acquired funds or other assets, though it refrained from identifying any suspects. Neither the tax office nor the central bank, which oversees financial supervision, responded to requests for comment regarding the alleged blocked transactions.

Magyar did not identify the specific members of Rogan’s circle involved. The claims target Antal Rogan, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet under the outgoing leader Viktor Orban, and a long-standing close aide. A government spokesperson did not reply to an email seeking comment from Rogan, and attempts to reach him directly or locate legal representation were unsuccessful. Magyar has previously voiced concerns that allies of the outgoing government might attempt to shield proceeds from alleged widespread corruption during Orban’s 16-year tenure. Rogan himself was subject to US sanctions over corruption allegations in January 2025 by the Biden administration, which were later lifted under President Donald Trump.