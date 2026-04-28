Citigroup Appoints Barclays Veteran to Lead Shareholder Advisory

Global financial services powerhouse Citigroup (C.N) has bolstered its shareholder advisory capabilities with the key appointment of James Potts from Barclays (BARC.L). According to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday, Potts will lead Citigroup’s shareholder advisory and activism arm, aiming to assist its diverse client base through increasingly complex shareholder activities and engagements. Citigroup is a prominent global financial services institution, providing a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions across the world.

In his significant new capacity, Potts will assume the role of Managing Director and Head of Citi’s Shareholder Advisory & Activism Defense Group. This extensive role will see him oversee a broad geographical remit, encompassing crucial markets across Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Australia, North America, and Asia South. The appointment, announced by Citi’s global mergers arm co-heads Guillermo Baygual and Drago Rajkovic, clearly underscores the firm’s strategic focus on this critical and evolving area of corporate finance and governance.

Potts brings a wealth of experience, having spent nearly two decades within Barclays’ distinguished investment banking division. During his tenure, he most recently held the influential position of head of corporate mergers and acquisitions for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The Briton will continue to be based in London, his current residence, and will report directly to Robin Rousseau, Citi’s Europe mergers head, and Barry Weir, his UK and Middle East peer, as detailed in the internal memo.