Etherstack Forecasts Strong FY26 Revenue Surge

Etherstack plc (ASX: ESK) reported a strong trading update, guiding to record first-half revenue of between US$7.6 million and US$8.5 million for FY26, representing more than 75% of its full-year FY25 revenue. The performance reflects continued progress across major contracted projects, including new government agreements in the UK and Australia, alongside ongoing delivery across its core markets.

The company also upgraded its full-year FY26 revenue guidance to between US$17.2 million and US$18.9 million, implying approximately 70% year-on-year growth, supported by a growing order book across public safety and defence programs in the US, UK and Australia. Etherstack noted that while recurring revenues are increasing, a significant portion of earnings remains tied to project-based milestone deliveries, which can impact timing. To see the full announcement, click here.