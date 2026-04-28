Chilwa Minerals Advances Lake Chilwa Project

Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX: CHW) reported continued progress across its Lake Chilwa critical minerals project in Malawi, with two diamond drill rigs operating to advance its niobium and rare earth discovery. Drilling confirmed niobium mineralisation supported by associated tantalum and gallium within an alkaline system, with mineralisation remaining open at depth and further assay results pending.

Alongside exploration, the company progressed heavy mineral sands drilling and scoping study work, with a revised Mineral Resource Estimate targeted for late May 2026. Chilwa also advanced its ionic clay rare earth program and continued work toward a proposed NASDAQ listing, supported by a cash position of $3.57 million at the end of March. To see the full announcement, click here.