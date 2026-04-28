INOVIQ advances ovarian cancer test toward US commercialisation

INOVIQ Limited (ASX: IIQ) reported continued progress across its flagship EXO-OC ovarian cancer screening test, with an expanded clinical study on track for completion in June 2026 and ongoing discussions with potential US laboratory partners. The company is advancing the test toward Laboratory Developed Test readiness by the end of 2026, supported by prior study results demonstrating high sensitivity and specificity, including strong performance in detecting early-stage ovarian cancer.

The EXO-OC test is designed as a non-invasive blood-based diagnostic, targeting earlier detection of ovarian cancer where treatment outcomes are typically more favourable. Alongside its diagnostics program, INOVIQ is progressing its exosome therapeutics pipeline, with additional cancer data readouts expected in 2026, while maintaining commercial momentum through its EXO-NET platform and a cash position of $11.9 million at 31 March. To see the full announcement, click here.