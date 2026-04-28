Syntara Limited Extends Trading Halt Following Favourable FDA Review and Planned Capital Raising

Syntara Limited (ASX: SNT) has announced a continuation of its trading halt, originally initiated on 27 April 2026. The initial halt was put in place pending a market announcement concerning correspondence received from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This extension signals ongoing significant developments for the company as it navigates its regulatory and financial pathways.

The decision to prolong the trading suspension is directly linked to the nature of the FDA correspondence. Syntara has confirmed that the feedback from the regulatory body constitutes a positive review of the company’s proposed clinical development plan. Furthermore, the FDA has also provided an affirmative assessment of Syntara’s Phase 2b clinical trial protocol, marking a crucial step forward in its product development.

Following this favourable review from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Syntara Limited is now proposing to undertake a material capital raising. This strategic move aims to secure the necessary funding to advance its clinical programs, capitalising on the positive regulatory endorsement received. The proposed capital raise is a direct consequence of the encouraging FDA feedback, enabling the company to progress with its development strategy.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Syntara has requested that the trading halt remain in effect until the earlier of the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, or the time at which the company issues a comprehensive announcement to the market regarding the proposed capital raising. Syntara affirmed that it is unaware of any reason why the continuation of the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary for the market. The ASX has subsequently agreed to the company’s request for the extended trading suspension.