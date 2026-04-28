IDT Australia Forecasts Significant FY26 Earnings Improvement Amid Strategic Realignment

IDT Australia Limited (ASX:IDT), an Australian pharmaceutical manufacturing company based in Boronia, Victoria, announced positive guidance for the full financial year 2026, anticipating a substantial improvement in earnings despite a challenging March quarter. The company, which specialises in the development and production of high-potency and high-containment pharmaceutical products for local and international clients, expects to deliver its best fourth-quarter FY26 result since commencing its transformation program over two years ago. While Q3-FY26 revenue was impacted by seasonal shutdowns and public holidays, falling 25.2% against the prior corresponding period to $2.6 million, the company remains on track for a stronger year overall.

IDT is forecasting its FY26 Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) loss to narrow significantly to between $1.5 million and $2 million, representing an improvement of 68% to 76% compared to the FY25 EBITDA loss of $6.3 million. This positive outlook is attributed to the evolution of its business model under a strategic realignment program. Furthermore, operating revenue from its three verticals is projected to increase to between $15 million and $16 million for the full year, a rise of 4% to 11%.

Key growth drivers are expected to bolster IDT’s performance. Sanofi has designated IDT as a Preferred Vendor, potentially opening access to further global business. Shifts in US government policy regarding psychedelics and medicinal marijuana are anticipated to boost IDT’s API and Specialty Orals segments. The company is also beginning to realise financial benefits from its multi-year program to recommission major mothballed facilities, enhancing production capabilities. Additionally, a partnership with Fierce Pharma and support from Sanofi at an upcoming US event will provide access to key pharmaceutical decision-makers. Executive Chair Mark Simari noted that the changes in resource allocation and focus on recurring, high-quality work mark an important evolution for IDT, aiming to return the company to profitability and drive future growth.