Arrow Minerals Secures Key Partnership with Guinea Government Entity

Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX: AMD), a minerals exploration and development company actively pursuing projects in Guinea, has announced it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Soguipami. Soguipami is the 100% Guinea Government owned entity that serves as the equity partner in all Guinea mineral projects proceeding to mining, and also manages the nation’s mineral rights. This strategic MOU aims to provide clarity and certainty regarding the permits associated with the exploration and potential development of Arrow’s Niagara Bauxite Project and Simandou North Iron Project.

The company stated that the non-binding MOU supports full transparency and compliance with the Guinea Mining Code, alongside direct ongoing engagement with a government organisation committed to partnering with mining companies for development and investment. Arrow believes this agreement confirms its presence at a significant level within the Guinean mining landscape, fostering opportunities for certainty around its permits to explore and potentially develop world-class mining opportunities. Managing Director David Flanagan remarked that this is an “important milestone” for Arrow, highlighting Soguipami’s role in representing national interests while attracting investment.

Mr Flanagan further noted that the MOU establishes a framework for regular engagement, intended to support the timely clarification of tenure status. This clarification is crucial for enabling the recommencement of field activities and investment at both the Niagara and Simandou North projects. While currently non-binding, the MOU acts as an “Umbrella Document,” describing a clear intent for future collaboration and is expected to be followed by more specific and binding agreements.

This collaborative framework with Soguipami seeks to maximise potential economic and social benefits for all stakeholders, operating within the framework of national policies and international best practices. It outlines areas of mutual interest including, but not limited to, clarifying tenure, exploring additional mineral projects, coordinating with government agencies, and promoting local engagement, employment, and adherence to high environmental and safety standards. Arrow remains committed to advancing additional binding agreements to support the responsible and efficient development of Guinea’s mineral resources.