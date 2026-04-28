Arrow Minerals to Acquire Pilbara Copper Project

Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX: AMD) announced on April 28, 2026, the execution of a Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the Yarraloola Copper Project, situated in Western Australia’s Pilbara region. Arrow Minerals is an Australian mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing base and precious metal deposits. The acquisition consideration includes A$50,000 in cash and A$500,000 in shares, with a contingent A$600,000 in shares upon achieving a JORC-compliant mineral resource. Skryne Hill Pty Ltd, the vendor, will retain a 20% free-carried joint venture interest until a decision to mine.

The Yarraloola Copper Project presents a compelling historical profile, including past mining in 1963 that produced 2.8 tonnes of copper ore at an average grade of 14.6%. Western Mining Corporation (WMC) drilling in the 1970s indicated a volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) system, yielding intercepts such as 32.7 metres at 0.7% copper, 0.3% lead, 16.3g/t silver, and 0.4% zinc. Intriguingly, recent surface sampling in November 2025 also delivered grades up to 0.95 g/t gold and 48.1 g/t silver. The company notes that the project has seen no substantive modern exploration for nearly five decades.

For the remainder of 2026, Arrow Minerals is set to embark on an aggressive exploration program, committing to a minimum 2,000-metre RC drilling campaign. Key targets for this drilling include the historical Yarraloola mine area and newly identified priority prospects, Ava and Fraser, pinpointed by coincident gravity and magnetic anomalies. The Mr Thomas prospect, previously identified by WMC, will also undergo geophysics surveys before drilling. Managing Director David Flanagan highlighted, “WMC proved in the 1970s that the rocks contained copper, silver, lead and zinc… This all adds up to a project that deserves extensive drilling and we are very excited about getting out there and doing it.”