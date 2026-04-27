Austrian Coalition Strikes Budget Accord

Austria’s three ruling parties have reached a significant outline agreement on the national budget for 2027 and 2028, their leaders announced at a joint press conference on Monday evening. This crucial consensus includes the extension of the current bank tax and a targeted increase in corporate tax, laying the groundwork for the country’s fiscal direction over the coming years. The coalition government, formed over a year ago as Austria’s first three-party alliance since World War Two, has been focused on key economic objectives: curbing inflation by more than a point to a target of 2% and diligently tackling a persistent budget deficit that had grown beyond the European Union’s mandated limit of 3% of economic output.

The preliminary agreement details substantial projected savings, amounting to approximately 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in 2027 and exceeding 5 billion euros across both years. Among the outlined cost-saving initiatives, state pensions will see an increase that is roughly a quarter of a percentage point less than the prevailing rate of inflation. On the revenue side, the corporate tax rate is set to increase from the current 23% to 24%, though this adjustment will only apply to company earnings surpassing 1 million euros, indicating a focused approach to revenue generation from larger entities.

These measures collectively underscore the government’s commitment to ensuring Austria’s long-term financial health and adhering to EU fiscal guidelines. With the broad framework now established, the finer details of the budget must be diligently hammered out by the respective ministries. This comprehensive finalisation process is expected to culminate in time for Finance Minister Martin Marterbauer’s pivotal budget speech, which is scheduled to be delivered on June 10, providing the public with a full understanding of the nation’s upcoming financial roadmap.