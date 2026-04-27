Global Banks Join KPC Pipeline Financing Effort

JPMorgan, along with Kuwaiti lenders National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) and Kuwait Finance House (KFH), have reportedly joined HSBC in a significant US$6 billion financing syndicate. This syndicate is poised to support prospective buyers of a stake in Kuwait Petroleum Corporation’s (KPC) crude oil pipeline network. KPC, Kuwait’s state energy company, is responsible for transporting crude oil and refined products across the country, linking its oilfields to export terminals on the Arabian Gulf. The stake sale itself is estimated to be worth approximately US$7 billion.

The complex sale process has faced headwinds and uncertainty amid regional tensions. Following drone attacks during the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, KPC reported suffering “severe material damage” at some operating units, though specific units were not disclosed. This situation led KPC to push back the preliminary bid deadline to April 28 from April 7, as investors requested more time due to the evolving conflict, despite an April 8 ceasefire announcement. Investors are reportedly seeking guarantees regarding potential volume disruptions through Kuwait’s pipeline network and the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The financing package being offered by JPMorgan, NBK, KFH, and HSBC carries a 20-year tenure with indicative pricing of 170 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). Sources close to the matter described this pricing as competitive given the prevailing market conditions in the region. Kuwait’s central bank also responded to the conflict by easing regulatory requirements for local lenders, including liquidity standards and lending limits, to support economic stability and maintain credit flow. This transaction mirrors a broader trend of pipeline fundraisings by other Gulf national oil companies, such as Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Bahrain’s Bapco Energies.