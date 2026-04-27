Bridgepoint Secures German Cybersecurity Firm iC Consult

British investment firm Bridgepoint (BPTB.L) has agreed to acquire a majority stake in German identity security specialist iC Consult from Carlyle (CG.O). The deal, valuing the German firm between 400 million euros and 450 million euros (approximately $470 million to $528 million), significantly bolsters Bridgepoint’s exposure to the expanding cybersecurity services sector. The transaction is anticipated to finalise in the third quarter of the year.

iC Consult, led by founder Juergen Biermann, assists companies and organisations in managing digital access rights. Employing over 850 staff across North America, Asia, and Europe, the firm has shown strong growth. Bridgepoint partner Christoph Brackmann noted iC Consult is a “standout business operating at the heart of a structurally attractive and fast-growing market.” Carlyle, an investor since 2021, will fully divest its stake.

The German firm expanded its European business by around a fifth annually between 2020 and 2025, also growing its US footprint. Under Bridgepoint’s ownership, iC Consult plans to accelerate international expansion, invest in artificial intelligence (AI) services, and pursue selective acquisitions. This move strengthens Bridgepoint’s IT security portfolio, following prior investments in firms like Infinigate and DataExpert.

The European identity and access management (IAM) market, valued at 2.5 billion euros, is projected to grow over 10% annually. Bridgepoint attributes this to escalating cyber threats, AI developments, and regulatory demands. The investment firm recently secured over 6 billion euros in commitments for its latest fund, Bridgepoint Europe VIII, achieving nearly 80% of its target.