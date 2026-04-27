Jain Global Pivots to Millennium Exclusive Management

Jain Global, the hedge fund founded by Bobby Jain, will return all cash to its external investors and exclusively manage capital for Millennium Management under a new agreement. This significant pivot marks a substantial change for the fund, which launched in 2024 with $5.3 billion in investor commitments. Mr. Jain, a former co-chief investment officer at Millennium, departed the well-known firm to establish his own venture.

According to a Business Insider report, Jain Global recorded a 0.5% gain in its initial six months of trading in 2024, followed by a 3.7% return in its first full year of trading in 2025. In contrast, Millennium Management, where Mr. Jain previously served, reported a 10.5% gain in 2025, as per a Reuters report published earlier this year. This performance differential provides context for the strategic realignment.

Millennium Management, founded in 1989 by billionaire Israel Englander, is a global investment management firm. It manages more than $79 billion across a diverse range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, and commodities. This agreement emerges as hedge funds globally grapple with heightened market volatility, reportedly exacerbated by geopolitical events. According to top Wall Street prime brokerages, global hedge funds in March faced their most substantial monthly drawdown since January 2022.

The decision by Jain Global to consolidate its operations under Millennium’s umbrella signifies a notable strategic shift in the competitive hedge fund landscape. Both Jain Global and Millennium Management declined to provide comment on the new arrangement when contacted.