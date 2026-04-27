Top brokerages are projecting the benchmark S&P 500 index to extend its rally well into 2026, despite immediate pressures stemming from the Middle East conflict. The ongoing geopolitical tensions are disrupting global energy flows, consequently reviving concerns among investors and analysts about potential inflation spikes and the future direction of monetary policy. However, strategists at major investment banks anticipate that robust momentum in artificial intelligence and strong corporate earnings will largely offset the short-term economic impact of the conflict, underpinning the market’s positive trajectory.

The S&P 500 has demonstrated notable resilience in recent times, gaining approximately 4% since the onset of what the report terms the “Iran war.” This positive movement has been significantly buoyed by optimism surrounding a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which has served to reassure investors that the most severe phase of the Middle East conflict might be subsiding. Reflecting this renewed confidence and evolving market sentiment, J.P. Morgan recently revised its year-end target for the S&P 500 upwards to 7,600. This marks a notable reversal from its earlier, more conservative forecast of 7,200, which had been established just last month amidst heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

While the overall outlook remains predominantly positive for sustained market growth, strategists have issued warnings regarding potential headwinds. Persistently higher oil prices, exacerbated by ongoing regional instability, could elevate the risks of a global recession, posing a significant challenge to the economic recovery. Despite these cautions, the prevailing sentiment among leading financial institutions points towards continued market strength, largely underpinned by the transformative advancements in artificial intelligence and a foundation of solid corporate performance, as the market navigates a complex global economic and geopolitical landscape.