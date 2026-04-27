IFM Launches $7 Billion Hostile Bid for Atlas Arteria

Atlas Arteria’s share price surged today following a substantial $7 billion takeover bid from infrastructure investment giant IFM Investors. The proposed acquisition targets the ASX-listed tollroad operator, which manages and develops crucial infrastructure assets across multiple countries. IFM Investors, already Atlas Arteria’s largest shareholder with two board seats, has long expressed dissatisfaction with the company’s strategic direction, leading to what is understood to be a hostile bid. The Atlas Arteria board is now reportedly establishing a committee to thoroughly consider IFM’s offer.

The unsolicited offer comes amidst a broader downturn on the Australian Securities Exchange, with the ASX falling near noon AEST. Rising oil prices, influenced by geopolitical tensions, contributed to the market’s cautious sentiment. Elsewhere in the market, energy producer Origin Energy experienced a decline in its share value following weaker-than-expected performance in its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) division. Conversely, technology firm Megaport announced a significant win, securing a new contract valued at $35.4 million.

In other corporate news, Future Secure, an artificial intelligence business backed by Macquarie and notable investors like former Macquarie chief Nicholas Moore and AirTrunk founder Robin Khuda, is reportedly seeking $200 million from investors. The company is also eyeing a potential initial public offering (IPO) valued at over US$1 billion. Meanwhile, global technology titans Google and Meta have reported buoyant Australian revenues, with newly filed accounts indicating substantial local operations that proved lucrative for their parent companies, despite sending an aggregate of $11 billion offshore.