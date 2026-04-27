Atlas Arteria Receives Unsolicited Takeover Offer from IFM

Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) today announced it has received an unsolicited, off-market takeover offer from IFM to acquire all securities in Atlas Arteria that IFM does not currently own. The announcement on 27 April 2026 stated that Atlas Arteria received a Bidder’s Statement without any prior communication from IFM. Atlas Arteria partners to deliver world-class road experiences, creating long-term value for its stakeholders through considered and disciplined management and sustainable business practices across its toll road businesses in France, Germany, and the United States.

IFM’s offer proposes A$4.75 cash per security, which represents a premium of 10% based on Atlas Arteria’s last closing security price. The bidder has indicated this price could potentially increase to A$5.10 per security if IFM’s relevant interest in Atlas Arteria securities reaches 45% or more prior to the close of the Offer. IFM has also made certain “best and final” statements in connection with the proposed acquisition.

The takeover offer is subject to various conditions, including requirements for third-party consents, approvals, or waivers. These conditions may or may not be satisfied, and the offer will not proceed unless they are either met or waived. In response to the bid, the Boards of Atlas Arteria will establish an Independent Board Committee (IBC) to thoroughly consider and evaluate the Offer.

Shareholders are currently advised to take no action regarding the Offer. The IBC, along with its appointed financial advisers UBS and Flagstaff, and legal adviser Mallesons, will provide an update to shareholders in due course following their evaluation of the proposal.