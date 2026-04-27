Sabre Resources Ltd (ASX:SBR), a mineral exploration company focused on identifying and developing gold, copper, uranium, and rare earth element deposits in Australia’s Northern Territory, announced on 27 April 2026 a significant expansion of its project portfolio. The company has entered into binding agreements to acquire 80% interests in two companies holding extensive gold and copper-gold projects in the Northern Territory, alongside a heavily supported $2 million placement to fund an aggressive exploration program.

The acquisitions encompass the East Tennant Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold (IOCG) Projects and the North Arunta Gold Project, located within the world-class Tennant Creek Copper-Gold Region. These highly prospective project areas span nearly 4,000 square kilometres and are situated on potential extensions of major mineralised corridors historically yielding over 5.5 million ounces of gold and 700,000 tonnes of copper. The projects feature multiple drill-ready targets, including the Kurundi North ‘Tennant Creek look-alike’ geophysical and geochemical copper-gold target, and extensions of the high-grade Kroda Gold Trend at North Arunta. Initial drilling is slated to commence on these priority targets.

To finance the planned exploration, Sabre Resources has secured firm commitments for a $2 million placement, priced at $0.01 per share. The placement will involve the issue of 200,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares and an equal number of options, exercisable at $0.016 with a June 30, 2030 expiry. Funds raised will be directly applied to target definition and drill testing across the newly acquired projects. Sabre Resources CEO Jon Dugdale commented, “The acquisition of these major 4,000km² project areas presents the Company with a transformative opportunity to test multiple drill-ready gold and copper-gold targets in extensions and potential repeats of the world-class Tennant Creek Mineral Field.” He also noted strong investor support for the placement, underscoring the potential for immediate discoveries.