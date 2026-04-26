Intel Shares Soar on Robust AI-Driven Outlook

Intel shares have surged to an all-time high after the semiconductor manufacturing giant delivered a sales forecast that significantly exceeded Wall Street expectations. The company, which designs and produces microprocessors for various computing devices including personal computers and data centres, announced revenue in the June quarter is projected to be between US$13.8 billion and US$14.8 billion. This outlook far outpaced analysts’ average estimate of US$13 billion, sending Intel’s stock soaring as much as 28 per cent in New York trading. The upbeat forecast extends an impressive year for Intel, which had already gained 81 per cent before this report.

This strong performance underscores the progress of CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s comeback strategy, positioning the chipmaker to capitalise on the burgeoning artificial intelligence computing sector. Tan, who strengthened Intel’s balance sheet through major investments last year, is now successfully improving operations. The US government has also seen substantial gains on its investment, with its holding now valued at over US$36.9 billion from an initial US$8.9 billion purchase. The escalating demand for data centre chips to power AI expansion is boosting Intel’s flagship Xeon server processors, with its generalist semiconductor technology becoming a renewed focus for firms converting AI software into revenue-generating services.

Despite the surging demand, Tan acknowledged that Intel’s factories are currently struggling to produce enough to fulfil all orders, stating they are “still short because the demand keeps increasing.” The company has also adeptly managed memory chip shortages impacting the broader PC industry by focusing on high-speed server processors. Intel plans to increase spending on new production equipment, with capital expenditures remaining flat year-on-year, rather than being reduced as previously indicated. This commitment to capacity expansion, alongside restoring its balance sheet, signals strong future confidence, though the company still faces a path to fully restore its former chip-industry glory.