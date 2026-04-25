Trump Expands Portfolio with Millions in Bonds

Former U.S. President Donald Trump acquired at least $51 million in bonds during March, according to financial disclosures released over the weekend. The substantial purchases spanned numerous sectors, with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics revealing 175 financial transactions by Trump last month. While the forms do not provide exact values for each sale or purchase, they indicate a range of values, with the combined maximum value of his bond acquisitions across all asset classes reaching approximately $161 million.

A significant portion of the disclosed assets were municipal bonds, issued by various entities including states, counties, school districts, and other organisations with ties to government agencies or public-private partnerships. Among his 26 largest transactions, each valued in the $1 million to $5 million range, the majority comprised municipal bonds or U.S. Treasuries. Notably, two of these larger deals involved purchases of corporate offerings from Weyerhaeuser and General Motors.

Beyond government-linked instruments, the former president also diversified into corporate bonds across key sectors. These investments included energy (Constellation Energy, Occidental Petroleum), technology (Broadcom, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Microsoft), healthcare, and financial services, featuring major Wall Street banks such as Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase, alongside Boeing. Additionally, Trump invested in an exchange-traded fund designed to track a high-yield bond index, further broadening his market exposure.