Revolut to Wind Down European Commodities Service

British finance app Revolut has announced it will wind down its commodities product in an unspecified number of European countries, providing affected customers a two-month period to sell their existing holdings. Revolut is a leading digital finance platform, enabling users to hold investments in precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. A spokesperson for the London-based company confirmed the decision, stating, “We have made the decision to wind down our Commodities service in some European markets. This change relates only to a small group of our customers.”

The company declined to provide a specific reason for the move or to identify the European countries where the service would no longer be available. Revolut assured that affected customers would be contacted directly and offered a 60-day window to liquidate their investments, with commission fees being refunded. All other products and services offered by the platform are expected to remain unchanged. In its annual report, Revolut disclosed it held approximately £739 million ($997 million) invested in precious metals in 2025, up from £199 million the previous year, to hedge against price volatility in customer holdings.

This operational adjustment comes as Revolut continues its strategic expansion across Europe, applying for a banking licence in France while currently using its Lithuanian licence for EU services. The broader commodities market, particularly gold, has recently experienced significant shifts. Gold prices reached record highs in January, driven by demand from central banks and institutional investors, with speculative retail interest also contributing. However, gold’s momentum has since faded, with volatility intensifying following recent geopolitical events.