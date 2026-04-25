CFTC Sues New York Over Prediction Market Authority

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has initiated legal action against New York State, accusing it of exceeding federal authority in regulating prediction markets. A complaint filed in Manhattan federal court alleges that New York Attorney General Letitia James’s litigation against Coinbase Financial Markets and Gemini Titan encroaches upon the “exclusive federal scheme” designated by Congress to oversee commodity derivatives markets. The CFTC previously filed similar lawsuits against Arizona, Connecticut, and Illinois on April 2, indicating a broader federal stance on the issue.

Attorney General James and New York Governor Kathy Hochul jointly countered, stating their state’s gambling laws protect consumers. They criticised alleged federal prioritisation of “big corporations” over New Yorkers, vowing to defend their laws and hold platforms accountable. New York contends prediction markets are “quintessentially gambling” due to outcomes being outside bettors’ control or constituting games of chance. Allegations against Coinbase and Gemini include operating without state gaming commission licenses and permitting 18-to-20-year-olds, violating a 21-plus age requirement for mobile sports betting.

Prediction markets enable wagering on event outcomes like sports or elections via event contracts. Their popularity has surged, notably for accurately forecasting the 2024 U.S. presidential election. This legal dispute highlights an intensifying federal-state conflict over the regulatory oversight of nascent financial instruments. Further complicating the landscape, another prediction market operator, Kalshi, sued New York’s gaming commission in October, seeking to pre-emptively block any ban on event contracts. That case remains pending, underscoring the ongoing legal uncertainty for this evolving market.