A U.S. Army Special Forces member, Master Sergeant Gannon Ken Van Dyke, has been charged with insider trading for allegedly placing bets on the prediction market platform Polymarket, tied to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. In a contrasting incident, Van Dyke was reportedly blocked from opening an account on competitor platform Kalshi. These differing outcomes underscore the complex and evolving regulatory landscape for the burgeoning event contract industry. Prediction market platforms allow users to bet on the outcome of future events, such as political developments or economic indicators.

Prosecutors allege Van Dyke, 38, involved in planning Maduro’s capture, made approximately $400,000 from wagers placed on Polymarket in December and early January. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) complaint states he allegedly accessed the platform while masking his geographic location. Days before Maduro’s capture on January 3, Van Dyke purportedly used classified information to bet on U.S. forces entering Venezuela and Maduro being ousted. A confidential source confirmed Kalshi’s safeguards, including identification requirements, prevented him from opening an account.

The Justice Department’s first insider trading charges for a prediction market platform intensify lawmaker scrutiny. Polymarket faced prior regulatory challenges, including a $1.4 million CFTC fine in 2022 and a subsequent investigation. Ben Schiffrin of Better Markets highlighted how individuals can circumvent platform restrictions, though Polymarket’s chief legal officer, Neal Kumar, stated that on-chain markets aid in discovering insider trading. Both Kalshi and Polymarket updated rules in March to prohibit bets using confidential information. Polymarket’s offshore platform lacks ID requirements, unlike its licensed U.S.-regulated counterpart. The CFTC is actively developing prediction market regulations. Van Dyke was provisionally released on $250,000 bond.