US Sanctions Cambodian Senator Over Crypto Scams

The United States government has imposed sanctions on Cambodian Senator Kok An, a prominent ally of Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, alongside 28 associated individuals and entities. The action targets a network accused of stealing millions of dollars from US citizens through sophisticated crypto-romance scams. The US Treasury Department alleges Kok An exploited his political connections to shield a network of scam centres and operators.

These scam operations reportedly enticed vulnerable Americans to transfer digital assets with promises of high returns, only to seize the funds. Treasury further stated that victims of human trafficking were compelled to work in these compounds, forced to defraud Americans under threats of violence. Kok An reportedly owns several companies, including one named Crown Resorts, and other properties that allegedly housed these illicit operations.

This enforcement forms part of a broader US initiative. The interagency Scam Center Strike Force announced charges against two Chinese nationals linked to cryptocurrency investment fraud in Myanmar, who were later arrested in Thailand. Separately, stablecoin issuer Tether froze over US$344 million in its USDT cryptocurrency, suspected of being tied to sanctions evasion or other illicit activity, collaborating with US authorities.

Responding to the wider issue, the Cambodian government stated that “combating online scams has been set as a top national priority,” though it did not directly address the US sanctions. From early 2025 to April this year, Cambodia has reported deporting 13,039 foreign nationals involved in online scam operations, highlighting its ongoing efforts to address the problem.