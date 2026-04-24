ASX Slips Amid Tech Downturn; Home-Build Inflation Looms

The Australian share market experienced a slight dip near midday AEST, primarily influenced by a slide in technology stocks and ongoing uncertainty surrounding Iran. While the broader market softened, some companies managed to buck the trend; Newmont, a global gold producer, and Pilbara Minerals (PLS) both saw gains following the release of stronger-than-expected results. In related domestic economic news, Barrenjoey analysts are forecasting that home-build inflation could climb to 6 per cent. This surge is attributed to concrete suppliers grappling with escalating fuel costs, alongside the rising price of other key building materials such as timber, steel, and plastic pipes, which collectively contribute significantly to the overall cost of new home construction across Australia.

In corporate developments, Australian Radio Network (ARN) is currently under scrutiny, particularly concerning its CEO’s salary. This comes amidst an $85 million blockbuster lawsuit initiated by its former star broadcasters, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie Henderson. ARN, which operates several prominent radio stations including Kiis FM, has also seen a recent collapse in its valuation, prompting chairman Hamish McLennan to publicly defend the new chief executive’s $1.1 million annual pay package. Concurrently, on the global stage, social media behemoth Meta Platforms announced substantial plans to cut thousands of jobs. This strategic decision aims to offset the company’s significant investments in artificial intelligence, a move mirroring Microsoft, which recently offered voluntary buyouts to thousands of its US employees, signalling a broader industry trend towards efficiency and AI focus.

The tech sector’s retreat on the ASX mirrors broader global sentiment, with investors closely monitoring factors impacting the industry’s future. The concurrent job cuts by major players like Meta and Microsoft underscore a strategic realignment, as these companies consolidate resources to fund ambitious artificial intelligence initiatives. Such decisions are being made with an explicit eye on generating substantial long-term returns from advancements in AI technology. The combination of domestic inflationary pressures, particularly affecting the housing sector, and the evolving, cost-conscious landscape of global technology giants continues to shape the current financial environment for Australian investors and businesses alike.