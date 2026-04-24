Eastern Resources Reports March Quarter Financials, Maintains Funding Runway

Eastern Resources Limited (ASX: EFE), a mining exploration entity focused on identifying and developing mineral resources, has released its Appendix 5B quarterly cash flow report for the period ended 31 March 2026. The company’s activities primarily involve exploring potential mining tenements. During the quarter, Eastern Resources reported a closing cash and cash equivalents balance of A$3.075 million, marking a reduction from the A$3.264 million held at the commencement of the period. This overall decrease in cash reserves reflects the company’s sustained operational expenditures and capitalised exploration and evaluation efforts over the three months.

The March quarter saw net cash outflows from operating activities total A$90,000. Significant operating expenditures included A$170,000 for staff costs and A$43,000 in administration and corporate costs, which were somewhat mitigated by A$37,000 received in interest. Complementing these operating figures, the company’s investing activities included A$99,000 allocated to capitalised exploration and evaluation, resulting in a net cash outflow from investing activities matching that amount. Payments made to related parties and their associates, covering directors’ fees, consultancy fees, and corporate advisory services at commercial rates, aggregated to A$148,000 for the quarter.

For the reporting period, Eastern Resources recorded no cash flows from financing activities, indicating an absence of new equity issues, convertible debt securities, or borrowings, as well as no repayments of existing debt. Based on its cash and cash equivalents at quarter end, and considering its total relevant outgoings from both operating and capitalised exploration activities, the company projects an estimated 16.2 quarters of funding availability. This metric, as detailed in the report dated 24 April 2026, offers an insight into the company’s financial runway based on its current expenditure rate.